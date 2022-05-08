Sign up
Photo 1818
Solitude at the Beach
It is still blowing a gale today, but we wanted to see the water and headed out to the beach. Here is today's view of Long Island Sound.
8th May 2022
8th May 22
0
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2227
photos
53
followers
20
following
498% complete
View this month »
1811
1812
1813
1814
1815
1816
1817
1818
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
8th May 2022 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grass
,
beach
,
chairs
,
serenity
,
long island sound
