Previous
Next
Solitude at the Beach by falcon11
Photo 1818

Solitude at the Beach

It is still blowing a gale today, but we wanted to see the water and headed out to the beach. Here is today's view of Long Island Sound.
8th May 2022 8th May 22

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
498% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise