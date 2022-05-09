Sign up
Photo 1819
Lilacs
These lilacs were planted a few years ago to replace a dead rhododendron.
Running behind on life. There is always so much to do during the gardening season. Today we fenced in a new raised bed for vegetables. I will catch up to your images when I can.
9th May 2022
9th May 22
1
1
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
shrub
,
botanical
,
lilacs
Taffy
ace
Gorgeous - tack sharp!
May 10th, 2022
