Photo 1820
Dogwood Blossoms
...at Garden in the Woods, Framingham, MA. Just filling in a couple of holes in my project. No need to comment.
10th May 2022
10th May 22
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
tree
,
flowers
,
spring
,
botanical
,
dogwood
,
cornus florida
