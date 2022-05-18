Sign up
Photo 1828
Out for A Stroll
That tiny figure is my sister wheeling my Mom down the road for a little fresh air.
18th May 2022
18th May 22
0
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2239
photos
53
followers
20
following
501% complete
View this month »
1823
1824
1825
1826
1827
1828
1829
1830
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
18th May 2022 4:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
trees
,
landscape
,
ri
,
mount st. rita's
