White Viburnum by falcon11
White Viburnum

This Viburnum tree has been growing rapidly over the past few years. It is pretty in white in the spring and has red berries in the fall.
Allison Maltese

Jane Pittenger ace
We have two of these beauties and they are abundant like this beauty
May 22nd, 2022  
