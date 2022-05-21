Sign up
Photo 1831
White Viburnum
This Viburnum tree has been growing rapidly over the past few years. It is pretty in white in the spring and has red berries in the fall.
21st May 2022
21st May 22
1
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
tree
,
white
,
flowers
,
leaves
,
shrub
,
viburnum
Jane Pittenger
ace
We have two of these beauties and they are abundant like this beauty
May 22nd, 2022
