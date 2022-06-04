Previous
Next
Hidden in the Flowers by falcon11
Photo 1845

Hidden in the Flowers

My niece and I were looking closely at the Veronica (Speedwell) flowers, and noticed 3 Daddy Longlegs. They are arachnids, but not spiders, despite the corresponding number of legs.
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
505% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise