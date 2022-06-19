Sign up
Photo 1860
Wild Sweet Pea
We took a walk at the Salt Meadow Sanctuary today despite the 20 mph winds. This Audubon property has a lot of purple martins and tree swallows nesting plus a variety of wild grasses and pollinator plants.
19th June 2022
19th Jun 22
1
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
1853
1854
1855
1856
1857
1858
1859
1860
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
19th June 2022 3:35pm
Tags
flower
,
botanical
,
wildflower
,
sweet pea
,
perennial pea
*lynn
ace
love the light, colors, DOF
June 19th, 2022
