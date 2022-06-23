Previous
The Lilies are Blooming! by falcon11
Photo 1864

The Lilies are Blooming!

Just a quick shot from my front garden to wrap up the day. I installed a slate pathway in front of my raised vegetable bed this morning and planted creeping thyme in the spaces. Too pooped to do much else after that...
23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
510% complete

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful
June 24th, 2022  
