Photo 1865
Chubby Cheeks
The chipmunks took full advantage of the bit of seed I put out for them on their little picnic table this afternoon.
24th June 2022
24th Jun 22
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
1865
Views
0
Main Album
ILCE-6600
24th June 2022 3:33pm
cute
backyard
rodent
mammal
chipmunk
critter
