Tuberose Begonia by falcon11
Photo 1866

Tuberose Begonia

We visited White Flower Farm today, a well known nursery with wonderful gardens. There was a greenhouse full of Blackmore & Langdon tuberose begonias, which they have grown there for over 50 years.
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
511% complete

Peter Dulis ace
So lovely
June 26th, 2022  
