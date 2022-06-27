Previous
Neighborhood Sunset by falcon11
Photo 1868

Neighborhood Sunset

I walked out the front door tonight and saw this.
27th June 2022 27th Jun 22

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Taffy ace
Beautiful clouds/color.
June 28th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Such a pretty sky
June 28th, 2022  
