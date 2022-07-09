Previous
Next
Double Day Lily by falcon11
Photo 1880

Double Day Lily

Filling in my last hole for the month with this orange and burgundy day lily called "Paper Butterfly."
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
518% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise