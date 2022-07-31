Sign up
Photo 1902
Morning Shimmer
I like the metallic look of the lily pads when they are catching the sun's glare.
31st July 2022
31st Jul 22
0
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
pond
,
shimmer
,
water lily
,
lily pads
