Photo 1905
Who, Me? Nope.
Something got into my fenced in raised bed last night and chewed into several beautiful ripening Big Boy tomatoes. No, it wasn't this bunny. He is nibbling on the big leaf weeds in the lawn, for which I am grateful.
3rd August 2022
3rd Aug 22
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2330
photos
54
followers
20
following
Tags
bunny
animal
backyard
rabbit
mammal
cottontail
critter
