Previous
Next
Photo 1926
Incoming
Paratrooper on his/her way in during the air show.
28th August 2022
28th Aug 22
0
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2352
photos
53
followers
20
following
1919
1920
1921
1922
1923
1924
1925
1926
426
1920
1921
1922
1923
1924
1925
1926
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
27th August 2022 12:01pm
Tags
sky
,
parachute
,
airshow
,
paratrooper
