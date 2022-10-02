Previous
Next
Looking for Dinner by falcon11
Photo 1961

Looking for Dinner

This hawk visited our bird feeder just before our dinner, but it was unsuccessful and flew off. We had a big flock of little house sparrows today which would make a tasty snack for this raptor.
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
537% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise