Photo 1961
Looking for Dinner
This hawk visited our bird feeder just before our dinner, but it was unsuccessful and flew off. We had a big flock of little house sparrows today which would make a tasty snack for this raptor.
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
2nd October 2022 5:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
hawk
,
raptor
,
red tailed hawk
