Photo 1969
Fall Lily Pads
The pond is still rather low but is recovering nicely from this summer's drought.
10th October 2022
10th Oct 22
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
1962
1963
1964
1965
1966
1967
1968
1969
Tags
nature
,
pond
,
dewdrops
,
water lilies
,
lily pads
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
October 10th, 2022
