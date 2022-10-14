Sign up
Photo 1973
Milkweed Macro
The pods of the 50 milkweed plants in my yard are starting to pop open. "Pollinator Pathways" are very "in" at the moment, so I will share these seeds with anyone who wants them.
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
2
2
1966
1967
1968
1969
1970
1971
1972
1973
Tags
plant
,
macro
,
close-up
,
botanical
,
seeds
,
milkweed
Linda
ace
Milkweed fluff is beautiful!
October 15th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
I’d love some but I don’t think they’d do very wellhere
October 15th, 2022
