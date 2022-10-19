Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1978
Reseeding
The 50 milkweed plants I have in the yard are bursting their pods with little seeded parachutes.
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2409
photos
54
followers
20
following
541% complete
View this month »
1971
1972
1973
1974
1975
1976
1977
1978
Latest from all albums
1973
1974
430
1975
431
1976
1977
1978
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
19th October 2022 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
botanical
,
seeds
,
milkweed
,
pods
,
native plant
,
asclepias
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close