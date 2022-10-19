Previous
Next
Reseeding by falcon11
Photo 1978

Reseeding

The 50 milkweed plants I have in the yard are bursting their pods with little seeded parachutes.
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
541% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise