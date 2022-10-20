Previous
Next
Milkweed Beetles by falcon11
Photo 1979

Milkweed Beetles

These aren't necessarily bad bugs, although they eat the milkweed pods (see yesterday's post). If there are too many of them, then you can get rid of some of them. I have 50 plants, so this batch isn't really a threat.
20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
542% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise