Photo 1980
Back at the Pond
Probably the last visit to the pond before the leaves fall. The color is peaking in many areas this week.
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
nature
,
reflections
,
fall
,
autumn
,
pond
,
reeds
,
foliage
,
water lilies
,
multicolor
,
lily pads
,
monetish
