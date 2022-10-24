Previous
A Pretty Pollinator by falcon11
Photo 1983

I put up a new gallery on my website today with photos of butterflies and bees. Here's the link: https://allisonmaltese.com/#pollinators. This image happens to be an old one from 2016.
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Peter Dulis ace
Superb
October 25th, 2022  
