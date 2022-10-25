Previous
My Neighbor's Garden by falcon11
My Neighbor's Garden

This Beautyberry Bush (callicarpa) is in my neighbor's garden near the street. I have a different variety with green leaves. This one has red/brown leaves.
25th October 2022

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
543% complete

