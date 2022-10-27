Previous
Puddle Puzzle by falcon11
Photo 1986

Puddle Puzzle

A quick shot on our walk yesterday ... we visited my mother for her 96th birthday and took her for a walk on the grounds of her assisted living facility.
27th October 2022 27th Oct 22

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Very cool
October 29th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Love your title
October 29th, 2022  
Rick ace
Cool capture. Really had to look at this one to figure out what was going on. Then it just popped out.
October 29th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
Awesome ❤️👌
October 29th, 2022  
