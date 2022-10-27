Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1986
Puddle Puzzle
A quick shot on our walk yesterday ... we visited my mother for her 96th birthday and took her for a walk on the grounds of her assisted living facility.
27th October 2022
27th Oct 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2417
photos
55
followers
20
following
544% complete
View this month »
1979
1980
1981
1982
1983
1984
1985
1986
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
27th October 2022 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
leaves
,
puddle
,
asphalt
Peter Dulis
ace
Very cool
October 29th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Love your title
October 29th, 2022
Rick
ace
Cool capture. Really had to look at this one to figure out what was going on. Then it just popped out.
October 29th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
Awesome ❤️👌
October 29th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close