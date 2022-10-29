Previous
Woodland Cathedral by falcon11
Photo 1987

Woodland Cathedral

Peter inspired me to try some ICM before all of the leaves are gone. This is along the trail on the Hammonasset River.
29th October 2022 29th Oct 22

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
544% complete

View this month »

