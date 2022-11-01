Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1991
Setting Seeds
I liked the shape of this Queen Anne's Lace seed head agains the grasses at Hammonasset State Park.
1st November 2022
1st Nov 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2423
photos
55
followers
20
following
545% complete
View this month »
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988
1989
1990
1991
Latest from all albums
1985
1986
1987
1988
1989
1990
432
1991
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
31st October 2022 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
weeds
,
botanical
,
seeds
,
grasses
,
queen anne's lace
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close