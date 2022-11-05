Sign up
Photo 1995
Sunny Shrub
I saw this berried branch in the church yard this morning, but I have not het been able to identify it. Let me know if you know what it is. I will catch up with your projects when I can. We are still busy settling in to our winter digs.
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
1
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2427
photos
55
followers
20
following
546% complete
1988
1989
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
1989
1990
432
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
5th November 2022 9:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
branch
,
yellow
,
berries
,
shrub
,
botanical
,
tropical
,
florida
Milanie
ace
What a lovely glow it gives off
November 5th, 2022
