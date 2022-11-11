Sign up
Photo 2001
Green Heron
I saw this heron at the edge of a local park on our morning walk.
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
11th November 2022 9:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
heron
,
coconuts
,
florida
,
water bird
,
green heron
