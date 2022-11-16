Previous
Hunting or Hanging? by falcon11
Hunting or Hanging?

This snowy egret was half heartedly hunting in the canal this afternoon. There were a lot of minnows in the water in front of him, but he didn't seem to want to bother.
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

@falcon11
