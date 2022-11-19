Sign up
Photo 2009
Yesterday's Sunset
I actually did to pick up my camera today, so I am filling in with this shot of the sunset over the Gulf last night.
19th November 2022
19th Nov 22
0
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2445
photos
54
followers
20
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
18th November 2022 6:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
beach
,
waves
,
clouds
,
florida
,
gulf
