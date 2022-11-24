Sign up
Photo 2014
Snowy Egret
Filling in for turkey day with this portrait of a snowy egret at the edge of the canal.
24th November 2022
24th Nov 22
0
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2451
photos
56
followers
20
following
551% complete
2014
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
437
2013
2014
Views
4
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
13th November 2022 9:40am
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
egret
,
bay
,
water bird
,
snowy egret
