Photo 2018
Cormorant Drying Off
I had the best time taking photos of this cormorant drying off and spreading his wings after fishing in the pond at Palma Sola. I liked this pose best though.
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2455
photos
56
followers
20
following
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
28th November 2022 2:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
pond
,
florida
,
water bird
,
cormorant
