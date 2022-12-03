Sign up
Photo 2023
Not So Koi
These fish were begging for food in the little pond at the botanical gardens. I didn't indulge them, but it made them swim closer to me, and I was able to get a few good photos.
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
3
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2461
photos
56
followers
20
following
554% complete
View this month
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2017
438
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
27th November 2022 10:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
fish
,
pond
,
koi
Corinne C
ace
Great capture
December 4th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Very nice capture of his movement
December 4th, 2022
Allison Williams
ace
Great title! Love the feeling of motion.
December 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
