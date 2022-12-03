Previous
Not So Koi by falcon11
Not So Koi

These fish were begging for food in the little pond at the botanical gardens. I didn't indulge them, but it made them swim closer to me, and I was able to get a few good photos.
Allison Maltese

@falcon11
@falcon11
Corinne C ace
Great capture
December 4th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Very nice capture of his movement
December 4th, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
Great title! Love the feeling of motion.
December 4th, 2022  
