Sunset 12,000 miles North by falcon11
Sunset 12,000 miles North

This capture is of a small village on the Connecticut Shoreline called Stony Creek, where I worked for 25 years. It sure was a nice place to go on your lunch hour!
4th December 2022

Allison Maltese

Corinne C ace
Beautiful image
December 4th, 2022  
