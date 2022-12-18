Sign up
Two batches of biscotti, decorated sugar cookies and chocolate espresso balls.
18th December 2022
18th Dec 22
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
christmas
holiday
cookies
baking
Diana
How delicious they look!
December 19th, 2022
Renee Salamon
Wow, this all looks divine
December 19th, 2022
Milanie
I want to come to your house! They look beautiful
December 19th, 2022
Vesna
Looks delicious!
December 19th, 2022
