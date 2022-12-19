Sign up
Photo 2030
Morning Frost
I liked the positive/negative space in this curled leaf sitting on the grass this morning.
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
19th December 2022 9:22am
Tags
nature
,
winter
,
leaf
,
frost
Diana
ace
Amazing capture and light, love the frosting.
December 19th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Super composition
December 19th, 2022
