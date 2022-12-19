Previous
Morning Frost by falcon11
Morning Frost

I liked the positive/negative space in this curled leaf sitting on the grass this morning.
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Diana ace
Amazing capture and light, love the frosting.
December 19th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Super composition
December 19th, 2022  
