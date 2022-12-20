Previous
Next
Stony Creek Sunset #2 by falcon11
Photo 2031

Stony Creek Sunset #2

Another beautiful end to the day yesterday. It was bitterly cold taking this shot!
20th December 2022 20th Dec 22

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
556% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise