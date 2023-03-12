Previous
Lovely in Lavender by falcon11
Lovely in Lavender

This pretty pale purple variety of crocus is in my mother's garden. It was nice enough to work outdoors today, but we may get snow on Tuesday. The usual New England weather with a little seasonal confusion thrown in...
12th March 2023

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
