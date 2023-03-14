Sign up
Photo 2091
Winter Pond Abstract
New England lacks color at this time of year -- today is especially grey -- but I found some patterns in the water.
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
1
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2542
photos
63
followers
20
following
2084
2085
2086
2087
2088
2089
2090
2091
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
12th March 2023 11:40am
Tags
water
,
abstract
,
pond
,
patterns
,
monochrome
Milanie
ace
Wonderful patterns - like the light and dark
March 14th, 2023
