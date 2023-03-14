Previous
Winter Pond Abstract by falcon11
Photo 2091

Winter Pond Abstract

New England lacks color at this time of year -- today is especially grey -- but I found some patterns in the water.
14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

Milanie ace
Wonderful patterns - like the light and dark
March 14th, 2023  
