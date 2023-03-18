Sign up
Photo 2094
Sunset on Long Island Sound
Taken from Harvey's Beach in Old Saybrook.
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
sky
sunset
beach
clouds
connecticut
old saybrook
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
March 19th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful layers and colours, a great abstract!
March 19th, 2023
