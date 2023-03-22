Previous
Daffodil Babies by falcon11
Photo 2097

Daffodil Babies

These are miniature daffodils in my yard - only about 3-4" tall.
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
They are gorgeous, such a wonderful pop of colour.
March 23rd, 2023  
so cheery and beautiful
March 23rd, 2023  
