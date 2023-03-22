Sign up
Photo 2097
Daffodil Babies
These are miniature daffodils in my yard - only about 3-4" tall.
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Tags
bulb
yellow
flowers
daffodils
spring
miniature
Diana
ace
They are gorgeous, such a wonderful pop of colour.
March 23rd, 2023
*lynn
ace
so cheery and beautiful
March 23rd, 2023
