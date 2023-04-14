Previous
Magnolia Tree with ICM by falcon11
Magnolia Tree with ICM

It has been so very warm this week that the magnolia has bloomed and is losing petals already! I thought it might be a good subject for some ICM shots before the blooms are gone.
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Milanie ace
Nicely done! I still haven't mastered a good ICM.
April 15th, 2023  
