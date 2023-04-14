Sign up
Photo 2114
Magnolia Tree with ICM
It has been so very warm this week that the magnolia has bloomed and is losing petals already! I thought it might be a good subject for some ICM shots before the blooms are gone.
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2571
photos
63
followers
20
following
579% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
13th April 2023 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
spring
,
creative
,
artistic
,
magnolia
,
icm
Milanie
ace
Nicely done! I still haven't mastered a good ICM.
April 15th, 2023
