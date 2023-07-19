Sign up
Photo 2211
More Lilies
...are popping out all over the yard. These Asiatic lilies are planted in a big pot so the critters can't eat the roots. You may notice a tomato plant sprouted in the middle of this one, and a tiny bee on the lower left petal.
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2672
photos
65
followers
21
following
605% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
19th July 2023 1:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
lily
,
botanical
,
blossoms
,
asiatic lily
