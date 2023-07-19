Previous
More Lilies by falcon11
Photo 2211

More Lilies

...are popping out all over the yard. These Asiatic lilies are planted in a big pot so the critters can't eat the roots. You may notice a tomato plant sprouted in the middle of this one, and a tiny bee on the lower left petal.
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
605% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise