Praying Mantis

While weeding in Mom's vegetable garden today, we came across this large praying mantis near the feathery asparagus. They can change color slowly, but this one is likely brown to blend in to the trees and leaf litter on the garden floor.



I am taking bit of a hiatus from my project while catching up after our 9 day road trip and preparing for my knee cap replacement surgery on Aug. 21. Feel free to just look and not comment. I will catch up with you when I am rehabbing and have more time on my hands at home.