Previous
Praying Mantis by falcon11
Photo 2219

Praying Mantis

While weeding in Mom's vegetable garden today, we came across this large praying mantis near the feathery asparagus. They can change color slowly, but this one is likely brown to blend in to the trees and leaf litter on the garden floor.

I am taking bit of a hiatus from my project while catching up after our 9 day road trip and preparing for my knee cap replacement surgery on Aug. 21. Feel free to just look and not comment. I will catch up with you when I am rehabbing and have more time on my hands at home.
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
607% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
So cool -nice detail
August 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise