Photo 2270
Woodland Dreams
I am working on a few more in this series. Some work well, some do not. I am looking forward to trying some with Florida foliage next month.
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
0
2
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
Photo Details
Tags
trees
,
branches
,
autumn
,
artistic
,
multi-color
,
dreamy
,
painterly
