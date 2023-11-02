Sign up
Previous
Photo 2270
Frozen Dew
We had our first hard frost last night, and the nasturtium leaves were all encrusted this morning. I had the presence of mind to pick most of the remaining blossoms yesterday.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
1
2
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
leaf
,
macro
,
close-up
,
frost
,
frozen
,
nasturtium
,
camera+2
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful close up
November 2nd, 2023
