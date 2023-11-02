Previous
Frozen Dew by falcon11
Frozen Dew

We had our first hard frost last night, and the nasturtium leaves were all encrusted this morning. I had the presence of mind to pick most of the remaining blossoms yesterday.
Corinne C ace
Beautiful close up
November 2nd, 2023  
