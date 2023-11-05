Sign up
Previous
Photo 2272
Lone Juvenile
This cygnet is growing up fast, and there were no adults anywhere. I wonder how it lost its "wedge"?
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
0
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3
Main Album
ILCE-6600
5th November 2023 10:46am
nature
,
bird
,
swan
,
cygnet
