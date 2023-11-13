Previous
Woodland Trees by falcon11
Photo 2277

Woodland Trees

I am working toward a solo show at a local library for next summer, and will be incorporating some ICM shots. Here is one from today's session at East River Preserve.
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
623% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely icm
November 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise