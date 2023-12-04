Previous
Next
Downtown Lights by falcon11
Photo 2298

Downtown Lights

...in Ocala's historic downtown square. The square was magical with these sweeping lights.
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
629% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rick ace
Lovely capture.
December 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise