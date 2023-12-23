Sign up
Previous
Photo 2311
Winter in the Marsh
A vignette from our chilly marsh hike yesterday at Hammonasset State Park.
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Tags
ice
,
marsh
,
grasses
,
inlet
,
hammonasset
